Rams make quarterback addition that nobody expected

The Los Angeles Rams are adding quarterback Dresser Winn to the roster, according to reports on Tuesday. The move comes on the heels of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding John Wolford to their 53-man roster to officially spurn L.A.’s advances to bring back the former backup to Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. This basically means that Winn is the backup plan to the backup plan and that the Rams are probably inches away from having to put the former undrafted free agent out of UT-Martin in a professional game this season.

Winn was also with the Rams in the preseason prior to being released.

Sean McVay says the team is going day to day with Stafford’s UCL thumb sprain, but it would be surprising to see him start against the Packers on Sunday with the bye week on deck, especially with the head coach mentioning that IR was a possibility only a day ago.

The Rams drafted a quarterback in the fourth round this year, but Stetson Bennett appears unlikely to be with the team this year, according to McVay.

That puts Brett Rypien in line to start against Green Bay with Winn as the backup, unless Stafford is able to go.