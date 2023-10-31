NFL trade deadline rumors tracker

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is set to pass at 4 PM ET on Tuesday. Will the Los Angeles Rams make any moves? We will track the notable trades and rumors here through the deadline.
Chase Young to 49ers
49ers just agree to a deal for Chase Young— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 31, 2023
Rams expect to add QB
.@RapSheet just mentioned that the Rams are likely going to add a QB with familiarity in the next 2 hours. And it won’t be John Wolford (as he said with a smile on his face).— Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) October 31, 2023
The Rams may not have Matthew Stafford this week and could look to add a QB. Reportedly, Ian Rapoport says that the team is going to add a QB “with familiarity” on team by Tuesday.
The Rams attempted to sign John Wolford but were unsuccessful.
Josh Dobbs traded to Vikings
The #Vikings are trading for #AZCardinals QB Josh Dobbs, with plenty of starting experience, per me and @TomPelissero.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023
It helps make up for the loss of Kirk Cousins. And gives MIN a chance… pic.twitter.com/TUEnTemakr
The NFC West lost a QB on Tuesday as the Cardinals traded former starter Josh Dobbs to the Vikings in the wake of news that Kirk Cousins has a torn Achilles. Arizona will start rookie Clayton Tune this week and could return to Kyler Murray by the following week.
Montez Sweat traded to Bears
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023
Sources: The #Bears and #Commanders are in agreement on a massive trade for star pass-rusher Montez Sweat to land in Chicago in exchange for a 2nd round pick. pic.twitter.com/lyZOSMt3YG
Unable to convince free agents to come there, the Bears have decided to trade for them instead. For the second year in a row, Chicago traded a high second round pick for a player despite being a bad team. Will this work out better than Chase Claypool?
Ezra Cleveland traded to Jaguars
The #Vikings are trading standout guard Ezra Cleveland to the #Jaguars, per me, @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo. One of the better young players at his position, Cleveland moves on to beef up another O-line in exchange for a third-day draft pick. pic.twitter.com/uTItO1ECnE— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023
Surprisingly, a guard was traded. Jacksonville acquired Ezra Cleveland.
Loading comments...