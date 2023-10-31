 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL trade deadline rumors tracker

Will L.A. Rams make trade at deadline? Chase Young goes to NFC West

By Kenneth Arthur
The 2023 NFL trade deadline is set to pass at 4 PM ET on Tuesday. Will the Los Angeles Rams make any moves? We will track the notable trades and rumors here through the deadline.

Chase Young to 49ers

Rams expect to add QB

The Rams may not have Matthew Stafford this week and could look to add a QB. Reportedly, Ian Rapoport says that the team is going to add a QB “with familiarity” on team by Tuesday.

The Rams attempted to sign John Wolford but were unsuccessful.

Josh Dobbs traded to Vikings

The NFC West lost a QB on Tuesday as the Cardinals traded former starter Josh Dobbs to the Vikings in the wake of news that Kirk Cousins has a torn Achilles. Arizona will start rookie Clayton Tune this week and could return to Kyler Murray by the following week.

Montez Sweat traded to Bears

Unable to convince free agents to come there, the Bears have decided to trade for them instead. For the second year in a row, Chicago traded a high second round pick for a player despite being a bad team. Will this work out better than Chase Claypool?

Ezra Cleveland traded to Jaguars

Surprisingly, a guard was traded. Jacksonville acquired Ezra Cleveland.

