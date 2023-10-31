NFL trade deadline rumors tracker

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is set to pass at 4 PM ET on Tuesday. Will the Los Angeles Rams make any moves? We will track the notable trades and rumors here through the deadline.

Chase Young to 49ers

49ers just agree to a deal for Chase Young — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 31, 2023

Rams expect to add QB

.@RapSheet just mentioned that the Rams are likely going to add a QB with familiarity in the next 2 hours. And it won’t be John Wolford (as he said with a smile on his face). — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) October 31, 2023

The Rams may not have Matthew Stafford this week and could look to add a QB. Reportedly, Ian Rapoport says that the team is going to add a QB “with familiarity” on team by Tuesday.

The Rams attempted to sign John Wolford but were unsuccessful.

Josh Dobbs traded to Vikings

The #Vikings are trading for #AZCardinals QB Josh Dobbs, with plenty of starting experience, per me and @TomPelissero.



It helps make up for the loss of Kirk Cousins. And gives MIN a chance… pic.twitter.com/TUEnTemakr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

The NFC West lost a QB on Tuesday as the Cardinals traded former starter Josh Dobbs to the Vikings in the wake of news that Kirk Cousins has a torn Achilles. Arizona will start rookie Clayton Tune this week and could return to Kyler Murray by the following week.

Montez Sweat traded to Bears





Sources: The #Bears and #Commanders are in agreement on a massive trade for star pass-rusher Montez Sweat to land in Chicago in exchange for a 2nd round pick. pic.twitter.com/lyZOSMt3YG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Unable to convince free agents to come there, the Bears have decided to trade for them instead. For the second year in a row, Chicago traded a high second round pick for a player despite being a bad team. Will this work out better than Chase Claypool?

Ezra Cleveland traded to Jaguars

The #Vikings are trading standout guard Ezra Cleveland to the #Jaguars, per me, @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo. One of the better young players at his position, Cleveland moves on to beef up another O-line in exchange for a third-day draft pick. pic.twitter.com/uTItO1ECnE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Surprisingly, a guard was traded. Jacksonville acquired Ezra Cleveland.