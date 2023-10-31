Random Ramsdom: Did you see the fun fact after Sunday’s Rams game?

Hey thanks for checking out some links today and if you celebrate it...Happy Halloween! I saw a fun fact Sunday night after the horrific Los Angeles Rams loss to the Dallas Cowboys. You may have seen it too! The game had a final score of 43-20. That is apparently the first time in NFL history that a game had that final score. The game involved a block punt for a safety, the Rams going for two point conversations and with hap and circumstance like that, a game can end up with a somewhat unusual score. Scorigami is basically the word created to define a score like that,

LAR 20 - 43 DAL

Final



That's Scorigami!! It's the 1079th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) October 29, 2023

Even if you already knew that, pretty interesting, right? Maybe not, but either way I thought it was a good fun fact. Can’t dwell on a loss forever. Especially when it’s only Week 9. Please have a great day, thanks again for stopping by and please comment on whatever you’d like!

“According to the NFL Scorigami account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the scorigami concept was first suggested by Jon Bois, with a website charting every final score in league history developed by Dave Mattingly.”

Premiere: The Coach McVay Show - Injury update on QB Matthew Stafford + takeaways against the Dallas Cowboys. https://t.co/Lng259giua — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 31, 2023

“Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury cost him nearly half of the Rams’ Week 8 loss. Whether his absence continues into Week 9 remains to be seen. Stafford suffered a sprained UCL in his right thumb and is considered day to day, Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday. Stafford first appeared to sustain a thumb issue when he hit it on a helmet during the game against Dallas, but didn’t exit until he caught a pass and landed on the affected thumb during a successful two-point try. Backup Brett Rypien replaced him for the remainder of the 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.”

Coach McVay says QB Matthew Stafford is day-to-day with UCL sprain in right thumb.



Plus updates on Havenstein, Durant, Nacua + more. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 30, 2023

“The Dallas Cowboys were 2-0 at home in 2023 coming into Week 8. Going back to Week 17 of the 2021 campaign, Dallas had won 10 consecutive games in AT&T Stadium before taking one against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. Dallas was dominant as their offense, defense, and special teams made big contributions in a 43-20 beatdown of the Rams. This 11th consecutive home win had some significance for the Cowboys.”

Yesterday @j_fuller4 got his first INT of the season. pic.twitter.com/UFh2SoaI1M — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 30, 2023

“The Rams signed Wolford off Tampa Bay’s practice squad Monday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.”