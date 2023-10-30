John Wolford returning to the Rams?

Dianna Russini is reporting that John Wolford is returning for the Los Angeles Rams. I do not have much information to add beyond what we know and what we seem to know is this:

The Rams are expected to sign quarterback John Wolford off the Buccaneers practice squad, per sources . He would be rejoining the team after spending the 2020 -2022 seasons with the Rams. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 30, 2023

Assuming that this move is finalized and Wolford is returning to LA, then could the Rams choose to start him this week? The idea seemed to be that Brett Rypien would get the nod. What other option did Sean McVay and the team have? Les Snead and McVay found an option. Wolford has had success with the Rams. Most notably when he helped LA clinch a playoff spot not all that long ago.

Last year the quarterback did not fair so well, and he was eventfully replaced by Baker Mayfield. However the entire Rams team struggled, not just Wolford. A new year, in theory a new team, maybe Wolford has better luck this time around. It will be interesting to see what Mcvay is willing to share and how much he’ll be willing to elaborate. It’s unclear how much time Matthew Stafford may miss, so in the meantime LA has to figure something out at the most important position in the sport. Welcome back Wolford.