Sean McVay gives discouraging update on Stetson Bennett

The Los Angeles Rams have not been asked to address the Stetson Bennett situation many times during the season but that changed when Matthew Stafford exited Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hand injury. Head coach Sean McVay was asked what the status of L.A.’s rookie fourth round pick is at this point after being placed on the Non-Football Injury list at the start of the year and the update is not encouraging: It’s more likely than not that Bennett will NOT be back with the Rams this season.

There are players who get injured and miss the season, that is unfortunately common. Bennett, who was drafted with a list of red flag controversies in his past, is not even with the Rams and his future in the NFL, if he has one, is murky. Situations like these are a lot more rare.

Stetson Bennett is "doing well," but Sean McVay says it's more likely than not that Bennett will not be back with the Rams this season. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 30, 2023

Bennett, who won two national championships at Georgia but not considered an elite prospect because of his age, size, potential physical limitations, and concerns related to off-field issues, showed flashes in the preseason mixed with poor throws and decisions that ultimately led to the team keeping Brett Rypien as the backup.

It now seems that Rypien is in line to start Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers and it is not clear who the backup would be in that situation. If Stafford is hurt, the team doesn’t have anyone else on the roster or practice squad to be QB2. McVay says the team is looking into it.

What is more clear now is that Stetson Bennett will not be with the Rams and that’s concerning for a fourth round rookie without any known injuries.

Bennett was the 7th QB off the board and at least two players picked behind him might all end up starting this week: The Cardinals have announced that Josh Dobbs will be benched for Clayton Tune and the Minnesota Vikings must turn to Jaren Hall because Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles. Others include Aidan O’Connell, who had an impressive preseason with the Raiders, and Sean Clifford, who might end up eventually replacing Jordan Love on the Packers.

The other three QBs drafted after Bennett were Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Tanner McKee, and Max Duggan.