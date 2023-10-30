Matthew Stafford thumb X-rays were negative, McVay confirms UCL sprain

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that X-ray’s on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford came back negative, showing that the veteran did not break or fracture his throwing hand thumb. In addition, Monday afternoon head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain.

Before it was addressed by McVay, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue also reported via “X” that the team was considering short term IR for Stafford but still gathering information on how to proceed. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stafford is now considered day to day.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Giants QB Tyrod Taylor is still in the hospital, while the status of #Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) is up in the air. pic.twitter.com/ePpePNeZbY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023

Stafford was hurt in a two play succession Sunday vs Dallas, when he first banged the thumb on a cowboys helmet, before causing more issue attempting to catch a pass on a trick play during a two-point conversion.

Current backup QB Brett Rypien was 5 for 10 with 42 yards, while the offense completely stalled with him under center, not that they were doing much better before hand. With rookie quarterback, and expected backup in training camp, Stetson Bennett still away from the team for unconfirmed reasons, the Rams do not have many options going forward if Stafford is unable to play for any extended time.

Free agents like Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz are available, but with no time on the team, Rypien may be the only good option unless the Rams could get someone John Wolford from Tampa Bay, or Bryce Perkins, both who are former Rams and have familiarity with McVay’s offense.

However, each player started last season for LA and neither had much success, so they too may not even be better options than Rypien at this point. Rypien does have some starting experience, playing a handful of games with the Denver Broncos, his best year coming in 2022 when he had 483 yards passing but a two touchdown to four interception ratio.

The Rams play the Green Bay Packers Sunday, who are having their own quarterback troubles, as Jordan Love has not lived up to expectations after taking over for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, but that said, he has started with the team all year, so it is still a more ideal situation than Los Angeles if Stafford is unavailable.