Monday Night Football: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable vs Raiders tonight

The Detroit Lions are home Monday night, welcoming the Las Vegas Raiders to Ford Field. Both teams are coming off sizable losses, with the Lions losing to the Ravens 38-6 and the Raiders losing to the Bears, without their starting QB Justin Fields, 30-12.

The Lions are currently favorites over the Raiders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The big storyline tonight is if the Detroit Lions will have their number one wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown available for the game. St. Brown was listed as questionable late in the week on Sunday with an illness, which is unfortunate timing as the team just lost WR Marvin Jones Jr. when he was released by the team this week after choosing to walk away due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the Raiders look to be one of the most dysfunctional teams in the league right now, with multiple reports of opposing teams calling out their plays on the field. The team also has been in the news with rumors of WR Hunter Renfrow being traded and head coach Josh McDaniels potentially being on the hot seat. There is so many issues right now that the team held a meeting so players could voice their frustrations in an effort to get back on the same page.

Luckily for the Raiders, they will get their starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back tonight, as he has been out the last few weeks with a concussion. However, I do not think this will be enough for them to beat the Lions, who were playing really well up until the Ravens game, and currently lead the NFC North with no real threat to be knocked out of that position.

I am taking former Rams QB Jared Goff and Detroit to win the game and cover the spread. I am also taking the under in this one, mostly because I believe Detroit will completely shut down the Las Vegas offense.