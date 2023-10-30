Random Ramsdom: What can the Rams do at QB without Matthew Stafford?

Hey happy Monday and thanks for checking out some links! It’s not a victory Monday as the Rams got beaten down by the Dallas Cowboys. Matthew Stafford was injured during the game and it’s unclear if he’s going to miss time. Sean McVay could not offer much of an update right after the game. The Rams don’t seem to have many options behind Stafford, and there had been questions about his current play before this injury. So what can this team do? Do they have a viable option? Let us know what you think!

Please comment on what you’d like and try to have a solid day. Rams play again next week.

“What happens if QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) misses time? Coach Sean McVay will have to get creative on offense, with RB Kyren Williams already sidelined. Brett Rypien completed 5 of 10 passes for 42 yards in relief of Stafford. The Rams’ offense struggled without Stafford last season, although the group was missing Cooper Kupp for all but one of those games and rookie Puka Nacua was not on the team. The Rams drafted backup QB Stetson Bennett in Round 4, but he has been on the reserve/non-football illness list since Sept. 13.”

With a sack in the first quarter, DT Aaron Donald (106.5) has passed Trace Armstrong and moved into the top-30 in the NFL's all-time sack list. #RamsHouse #LARvsDAL pic.twitter.com/iKdFWchee9 — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) October 29, 2023

“Stafford seemed to injure his thumb on Sunday, and most people, including those on the FOX broadcast of the game, seemed to think the injury started with hitting his hand on a helmet during a throw in the first half. Head coach Sean McVay indicated following his team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys that, while that hurt, it wasn’t what forced Stafford to miss the rest of the second half. Instead, it was when he caught a two-point conversion in the third quarter. “He banged it on the two-point attempt,” McVay said. “It looked like he [hit the thumb] when he was finishing a throw. That wasn’t the injury that limited him. You saw him, he takes us right down the field on the opening drive of the second half. Looked like the stud that we know and love.”

“Dad Prescott threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys blowout 43-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.”