Cooper Kupp injury not as bad as originally feared

The Los Angeles Rams want Cooper Kupp to be at least 80-90% healthy before playing him in a game again, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, and that he’s not there yet. However, the Rams are still hopeful that Kupp will get there in time to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

Russini says that the injury seemed “fishy” initially because L.A. sent him to see a hamstring specialist, but that she’s discovered since then that the ailment was not as serious as the Rams thought it was going to be.

It sounds like Kupp is close to returning and the Rams are in the 21-day window to activate him from IR or lose him for the rest of the season. In Kupp’s absence, the L.A. Rams have found out that fifth round pick Puka Nacua is a star, as he leads the NFL with 39 catches and has 501 yards, second-most in the league.