Random Ramsdom: Puka Nacua takes responsibility for Matthew Stafford’s injury

Puka Nacua caught the walk-off touchdown when Los Angeles Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He had a great performance and you can read about how his season is going. Spoiler: It’s going pretty well so far. Puka is one of the hottest topics in the NFL. You can read about what he had to say about the play that may have injured Stafford below.

I have a feeling most of us, including Stafford, will forgive him this time. Do you think it’s a good learning opportunity for the young player? Are we worried about his blocking abilities? Are you worried about Stafford’s injury? Please comment on anything you’d like and have a great day!

“Quarterback Matthew Stafford was tackled on an incomplete pass, but the errant throw was the least of their worries. Stafford came up limping and battled a hip injury for the final 20 minutes of the game, and wide receiver Puka Nacua said after the game it was his fault the Rams’ quarterback got hurt. “Yes, I was,” Nacua said. “First off, it was my fault that he got injured, so that’s why it wasn’t ideal. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m going to be in trouble on film because I got Matthew hurt.’” So, how exactly was it Nacua’s fault that Stafford got hurt? The Rams lined up in a one-running-back, one-tight-end formation. Nacua was lined up as a wide receiver to the right of the formation but was close enough to Tyler Higbee to be an extension of the offensive line, essentially. Los Angeles dialed up a waggle play, as Atwell — who was in motion from left to right — was lined up where the fullback would be at the time of the snap. Stafford’s intention was to fake the handoff to running back Kyren Williams, roll to his right and hit Atwell in the flat. Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo had other plans, as he was in the face of Stafford immediately after he faked the handoff. Nacua’s assignment was to engage with Odeyingbo and slow him down just enough to allow Stafford to throw to Atwell. He whiffed and Stafford paid the price. Stafford thought Odeyingbo should’ve been flagged for a roughing the passer penalty.”

Cooper Kupp vs Colts 2021:

9 receptions

163 yards

2 TDs



Puka Nacua vs Colts 2023:

9 receptions

163 yards

1 TD pic.twitter.com/Joys5xFm8C — RamsMuse (@LARamsMuse) October 1, 2023

“Stafford willed his way through a second-half hip injury and produced his third comeback victory in as many games at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 15th-year pro has shown resilience throughout his career but this is the 35-year-old Stafford, not the one in his 20s. Last season, Stafford suffered a concussion and a season-ending spinal injury. He displayed no ill effects during offseason workouts, training camp or the first three games of the season. He appeared as agile and mobile as anytime during his two-plus seasons with the Rams. The hip injury did not force him out of the game against the Colts, and it is not expected to sideline him on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.”

8 plays. 75 yards. One game-winning drive in OT. pic.twitter.com/Omf9Qao2S6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 2, 2023

“L.A. Rams 29-23 over Indianapolis (OT) B+ RamsThe Rams offense was so good in this game that L.A. didn’t punt for the first time until there was just under eight minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. That success had a lot to do with Puka Nacua, who caught nine passes for 163 yards while also adding the game-winning TD for the Rams in OT. The Rams offense was also good because they actually had a rushing attack (Kyren Williams carried the ball 25 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns). Of course, the Rams weren’t perfect in this game: Their defense let a 23-0 lead slip away and Brett Maher missed two field goals that could have prevented this game from going to overtime. Despite that, this team still looks like it could be a dark horse wild-card contender later in the year.”

We have no choice but to stan. pic.twitter.com/sU7VutxXul — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 2, 2023