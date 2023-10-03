Welcome to the Turf Show Times second-chance survivor contest! DraftKings Sportsbook is sponsoring this contest and we’ve got prizes for the winners. You can enter your picks in the plug-in below.

The Rules

In Week 5, you pick a team to win. For example, you pick the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Rams win, you advance to Week 5 and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team twice. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize.

If a person is alive heading into Week 5 from the first contest that started in Week 1, they’re ineligible for the second-chance contest.

The Prize

There will be a $100 prize for the person who wins the Week 5 second-chance contest. If there are multiple winners, the prize will be split.

How to Enter

There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one.

To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.

After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.