Rams will probably have a new starting QB when they face Packers next week

To put the Rams season in a nutshell: Matthew Stafford suffered a hand injury while catching a 2-point conversion in a game that L.A. was trailing by 30 points.

Now the Rams probably need to find a new starter and a new backup based on comments from Sean McVay after Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. McVay told reporters that “It doesn’t seem like it’s good,” when answering questions about the injury that forced Stafford out of the game in the second half. Backup Brett Rypien made his first appearance with L.A. and could be in line to start next week against the Green Bay Packers if the Rams don’t get unexpected good news about Stafford’s hand.

"It doesn't seem like it's good, but we'll wait for full clarification..."

The Rams have not really even talked about fourth round rookie Stetson Bennett since placing him on the Non-Football Injury list to start the season. Bennett struggled for most of the preseason and probably would not have won the backup job even if there were not extenuating circumstances.

Will the Rams sign Carson Wentz this week?

They could, but Wentz is not in much better of a position to help L.A. than most any other free agent would. The Rams could not retain Baker Mayfield as a free agent and he’s now starting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, likely not regretting his decision to leave, but L.A. would sure like to have a better backup right now than Rypien.

The Packers are dealing with their own uncertainty at quarterback as Jordan Love has not been the replacement for Aaron Rodgers that Rodgers was for Brett Favre.

For now, it sounds as though McVay doesn’t expect Matthew Stafford to be available in the near future because of his hand injury. Stafford missed half of last season and half of the 2019 season. How many more seasons does Stafford have left?