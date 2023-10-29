Matthew Stafford exits game with injury as Rams turn to Brett Rypien vs. Cowboys

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been taped, wrapped, and had several brutal hits on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and the team has officially pulled him in favor of backup Brett Rypien. Shades of the 2022 season will be brought up as the Rams once again need to turn to a backup due to injuries.

Stafford was replaced by John Wolford in Week 10 of last season and he only played one more game in the season. The Rams went from Wolford to Bryce Perkins to eventually picking up Baker Mayfield for the final five games of 2022. Will L.A. avoid that road in 2023?

Stafford is 13-of-22 for 162 yards with one touchdown and one pick six as the Rams trail 36-17 against the Cowboys at the time of his departure. He has been seen with a thumb injury, hand/wrist injury, and wincing as he was brought to the ground on his shoulder.

Brett Rypien now in at QB for the Rams, with Matthew Stafford still in the locker room. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 29, 2023

The 27-year-old Rypien played college football at Boise State and is the nephew of former Super Bowl-winning QB Mark Rypien. He made three starts over three seasons with the Denver Broncos, throwing four touchdowns and eight interceptions. If not for a mysterious absence by rookie Stetson Bennett, Rypien may not have even made the 53-man roster, but now he’s playing for the Rams against the Cowboys and trying to help L.A. avoid a 3-5 record with the trade deadline set to pass on Tuesday.

The Rams face the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 and then have their bye week.