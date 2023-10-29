Los Angles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: Second half game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are trailing the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 33-3 at the end of the first half.

The Rams started the game by kicking off to the Dallas offense. LA’s defense looked like they forced a three and out, but a penalty negated it and from there Dallas drove down the field and scored to take a 7-0 lead. For whatever it’s worth, LA’s defensive line was getting after Dak Prescott.

On LA’s first offensive drive of the day, Darrell Henderson started out of the backfield. Hendo’s looked solid since rejoining LA. Matthew Stafford was able to drive his team down the field, but they would come up short, and have to attempt a field goal. Lucas Havrisik, LA’s new kicker attempted his first ever kick in an NFL game and delivered. The Rams trailed 7-3.

Dallas’s second drive did not end up with a TD but they added another field goal to take a 10-3 lead. LA’s defensive line continued to get after Prescott giving LA a chance to tie the game. Instead, on his next pass, Stafford threw a pick six. Dallas took a 17-3 lead. LA would quickly have the ball back on offense, curtesy of the Cowboys score. LA’s offense folded on a third and three as Stafford was sacked by Micah Parsons.

Before Dallas’s offense could get the ball again, Dallas’s defense/special teams would block a LA punt. The ball would bounce out of the endzone to give Dallas a safety and 19-3 lead. Dallas would quickly add another TD, and led 26-3 with still over 12 minutes to go in the second quarter.

As Dallas was in the red zone and looking to score again, Jordan Fuller forced an interception for LA. The Rams had the ball on offense and new life, but were still down by 23 points. LA’s offensive line would not hold up for Stafford so LA would punt. Moments later CeeDee Lamb would catch his second touchdown of the day to give Dallas a 33-3 lead.

The Rams would put together their best drive of the day towards the end of the half as Royce Freeman scored a TD for LA, The Rams would not convert for two points. Dallas led 33-9. Stranger things have happened, but this game seems out of reach. Stafford might be banged up. The second half will be starting soon enough.

