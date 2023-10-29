Random Ramsdom: What’s the most memorable Rams-Cowboys game?

The L.A. Rams are 13-15 all-time in the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys, but they have managed to meet nine times in the playoffs. That’s the most of any team in the Rams entire playoff history and they are 5-4 in those contests.

The Rams and Cowboys have only met once in the playoffs since 1986, that being a 30-22 win for L.A. in the 2018 divisional round.

The two teams met eight times in the playoffs between 1973 and 1985.

The Cowboys have won two of the last three meetings in the series, including a 22-10 victory last October 9th. Which Rams-Cowboys game in history stands out most to you?

