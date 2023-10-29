Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: First half game thread

The Los Angeles Rams. (3-4) travel to Jerry’s World to take on the Dallas Cowboys (4-2). Dallas will be coming off of their bye week making this the second game in the row with LA facing a team coming off of their bye. LA has had moments of brilliance this season, but overall have played inconsistent football. Their record reflects that. Dallas has looked like a top team in the NFC, but they have plenty of questions of their own including a loss to the Arizona Cardinals and a poor showing against the San Francisco 49ers. Will the Rams be the third NFC West team to beat Dallas?

This game is an early one and kicks off at 1pm ET. Here’s our how to watch guide!

Dak Prescott is a professional quarterback, who belongs in the NFL, and has the talent to elevate his team. Aaron Donald and the Rams defense may have their hands full taking care of Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, and that could give Dak just enough time to do some damage through the air. Former Rams player, Brandon Cooks will be suiting up against LA in this one.

Matthew Stafford will have to deal with one of the best defenders in the league in Micah Parsons. Dallas may have lost Trevon Diggs for the season, but the defense is still problematic and capable of getting after the opposing quarterback. The Rams offense line should be busy in this one.

Tune in for what might well be a “must win” game for the Rams, and a game that will have implications for the NFC conference.

