Rams vs Packers opening odds: LA 1-point favorites at Lambeau Field

The Los Angeles Rams were demolished to start their two-game road trip and head to Wisconsin to play the Green Bay Packers, with the Rams opening as 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Last time the Rams won at Lambeau Field was back in 2006 when the team was still based in St. Louis.

LA traveled to play the Dallas Cowboys who were coming out of a bye. Needless to say, they shredded the Rams 43-20 in the second-worst loss in Sean McVay’s head coaching career. The Rams were never in the game as they gave up 33 points in the first half. Dallas set the tone early with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter, putting Los Angeles in a 17-3 hole.

It was an all-around terrible afternoon in Texas. LA gave up 387 yards of offense to the Cowboys as Dak Prescott picked apart the secondary. Dallas added insult to injury when Matthew Stafford left in the third quarter and backup Brett Rypien took over. At the time of his injury, Stafford was 13-of-22 passing for 162 yards with a touchdown and the pick six. Stafford might’ve had the play of the game for the Rams on a two-point conversion.

The Packers are having a tough time transitioning to life with Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and Jordan Love is having a rough go as the full-time starter. Love completed 24-of-41 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown to second-year pass catcher Romeo Doubs.

Green Bay had an opportunity to close the gap but failed to score on back-to-back trips in the red zone late in the fourth quarter. During the losing streak, the Packers have been unable to get anything going in the first half. Against the Vikings was no different as the offense was held to a field goal right before halftime. To get a sense of how slow the Packers are starting a game, they haven’t scored a touchdown in the first half since Week 2 at Atlanta.

Who do you trust more this week? Do the Packers continue to struggle finding a rhythm offensively in the first half? Will the Rams find a way to win whether or not Matthew Stafford is able to play? I believe if LA can get off to a fast start and keep Jordan Love and the Packers at bay, they should be able to head into their bye with a 4-5 record. This is the worst Packers team in a long time and despite playing in a hostile environment, there are zero excuses if the Rams don’t win this game.

My pick is for the Rams to go over the spread and defeat Green Bay by at least two scores. Who are you betting on in Week 9? Let’s discuss in the comments!