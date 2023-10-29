Rams vs. Cowboys: How to watch, TV schedule, online streaming, odds and more

To kick off an important two game road trip, the Los Angeles Rams travel deep in the heart of Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a 1:05 p.m. PST kickoff at A.T. & T Stadium. The Rams are coming off a gut-wrenching home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys, on the other hand, should be relaxed and refreshed after their bye week.

When you think of the Dallas Cowboys, it’s a powerful offensive line and quick strike offense that jumps quickly to mind, but that’s from offenses past. The 2023 edition of the offensive line has been shuffled in, out, and around, while the Pokes Head Coach Mike McCarthy has taken over the play calling and is embracing a more West Coast style, with its controlled passing game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has a stellar completion average of a shade under 70% for 1333 yards and only thrown four interceptions, but the passing game has lacked explosiveness. The Cowboys are 20th in yards per play, 28th completed air yards, and dead last on intended air yards.

The receiving corps ranks t25th in average depth of target and t3rd in most passes dropped. CeeDee Lamb is the go-to receiver with 475 yards on 34 catches. Brandin Cooks was brought in to add a deep presence to the pass game, but hasn’t integrated into the offense with only 13 grabs for 109 yards. Tony Pollard has caught 25 out of the backfield.

Pollard is also the workhorse running back and he’s ran for 370 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Known for his breakaway ability, he’s been limited to a long run of 31 yards and 3.9 per carry. Rico Dowdle and Duece Vaughn spell him and have combined for 147 yards on the ground and another 69 through the air.

The Cowboys offense does give a lot to look at, but goes about it quite different than the Rams. While L.A. employs two basic personnel groupings, the 11 (93.1%) and 12 (6.7%) and uses variable motions and movements to create mis-matches and numerical advantages, the Cowboys line up in multiple formations to create their space. (Numbers from Tej Seth)

56.4% in 11 - one RB, one TE, and three WR (69% pass, 31% run)

16% in 12 - one RB, two TE, and two WR (43.8% pass, 46.2 % run)

8% in 13 - one RB, three TE, and one WR (28.1 % pass, 71.9% run)

5.8% in 21 - two RB, one TE, and two WR (30.4% pass, 69.6% run)

5.5% in 10 - one RB, zero TE, and four WR (77.3% pass, 22.6% run)

2.8% in 22 - two RB, two TE, and one WR (27.3 pass, 72,7% run)

1.8% in 23 - two RB, three TE, and zero WR (14.3% pass, 85.7% run)

1.3% in 01 - zero RB, one TE, and four WR (40% pass, 60% run)

1.3% in 20 - two RB, zero TE, and thee WR (80% pass, 20% run)

1% in 02 - zero RB, two TE, and three WR (75% pass, 25% run)

Will the Rams young defense be able to read and handle all the different looks? Here’s how to find out.

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday October 29

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: A.T. & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Watch it live on TV: Nationally on Fox and Youtube TV’s Sunday Ticket

Live stream: A host of streaming services including LA Rams Mobile App, NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV

Listen: ESPNLA 710 AM, KWKW 1330 AM, JACK 93.1 FM

ESPNLA’s affiliate radio stations:

KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA

KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA

KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA

KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

En Español: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

Tu Liga Radio’s affiliate radio stations:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA

KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

Current betting odds @ DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: Rams +6.5 -108 / Cowboys -6.5 -112

Over/under total: 45.5 -110

Money line: Rams +230 / Cowboys -285