Ramdom Ramsdom: How are you feeling about LA’s kicking situation?

The Los Angeles Rams are in an interesting spot at kicker. Which is to say: The Rams have a major unknown at kicker. I am hoping that Lucas Havrisik can be the next Matt Gay for Sean McVay and his team. However I just don’t know if that will happen. No one does. How are you feeling about LA’s kicking situation? Do you think McVay is to blame for this current situation?

By all reports it seems like the Rams are going with this new kicker, Lucas (unless I’m missing something). I for one am looking forward to seeing how Havrisik does. I am rooting for him to succeed and at the very least good for him for earning this opportunity.

Hey for whatever it’s worth I meant to post this earlier, but hit the wrong button. Thanks for your patience! Please comment on anything you’d like and have a great Saturday!

“Maher did not just fail to make kicks. He failed to mask offensive drives that stalled. Maher made all seven field goal of 40 yards or less. But over 40+ yards, his accuracy dropped, just as it does with nearly all NFL kickers. Even Matt Gay is just 7 of 9 at 40+ yards this season for the Indianapolis Colts. Are the Rams looking for a unicorn? The LA Rams signed kicker Lucas Havrisik after releasing Maher. But followed that up by auditioning five additional kickers. Do any of them possess a strong and accurate leg?

The Kickers the #Rams worked out today were Mason Crosby, Austin Seibert, Tucker McCann, Matthew Wright, and Randy Bullock. (Via IG: KickerCentral) — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) October 26, 2023

Let’s cite the statistics of each kicker over 40+ yards: Lucas Havrisik | No stats Mason Crosby | 40-49 yards 101 of 135 | 50+ yards 43 of 78 Austin Seibert | 40-49 yards 17 of 24 | 50+ yards 2 of 6 Tucker McCann | No stats Matthew Wright | 40-49 yards 11 of 14| 50+ yards 6 of 8 Randy Bullock | 40-49 yards 70 of 91 | 50+ yards 14 of 28”

another one thank you pic.twitter.com/N1b03jF70y — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 27, 2023

“Sean McVay said Havrisik will be their kicker on Sunday against the Cowboys, which will be his NFL debut. He’s kicked in preseason games before, but this will be the first time he plays a regular-season contest as a pro. McVay expressed confidence in the second-year player, saying “he’ll be ready to go” for Sunday’s game.”

“Sean McVay typically stands at the podium for his weekly press conferences with plenty of energy, especially on Fridays. When he met with reporters for the last time this week, however, he seemed a little…drained. “Tired,” he said flatly when a reporter pointed out his lack of pep.”