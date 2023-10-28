Week 8 Sunday NFL Picks: Can Vikings get to .500 at Green Bay?

Aside from the Rams playing the Cowboys, which Week 8 Sunday game are you most looking forward to watching?

One game I’m particularly interested in is a matchup between two NFC North foes going in opposite directions. The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings in a matchup that could change the trajectory of either team’s season depending on the outcome.

Despite an early interception, Kirk Cousins played one of the best games of his career by handing the 49ers their second-straight loss on Monday Night Football. Cousins put on a masterclass, completing 35-of-45 passes for 378 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison. Who said Kirk couldn’t win in primetime again? A win at Lambeau Field would bring the Vikings to 4-4, impressive given their 0-3 start to the season. Green Bay on the other hand has lost three in a row. First-year starter Jordan Love has struggled trying to replace Aaron Rodgers so far. Love is the most inaccurate signal caller in the league and it’s no surprise that the Packers have started out slow during their three-game losing streak. I expect Minnesota’s blitz heavy scheme to rattle Love and send Green Bay packing with another loss.

The Packers host the Vikings at 10 a.m. PT.

Other games on the Week 8 Sunday gauntlet include Texans at Panthers in a matchup of the top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Saints at Colts, Patriots at Dolphins, Jets at Giants, Jaguars at Steelers, Falcons at Titans, Eagles at Commanders, Browns at Seahawks, Ravens at Cardinals, Chiefs at Broncos and Bengals at 49ers. For some reason, the Chargers will host Da Bears on Sunday Night Football because the schedule makers thought that would be an enjoyable primetime matchup.

