Rams officially list Rob Havenstein as questionable against Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams could be without right tackle Rob Havenstein on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday’s injury report, the team officially listed Havenstein’s status for Sunday as ‘questionable.’ The Rams right tackle did not practice for a second day in a row.

In his Friday press conference, head coach Sean McVay said,

“Rob (Havenstein) tweaked his calf the other day so we’ll be smart with him as well...He’ll be questionable for the game so we’ll see over the next couple days...It’s one of those deals that anytime with these soft tissues you just want to be smart and got a couple days, so we’ll kind of take it a day at a time.”

McVay was very close to the vest with his answers and didn’t provide a lot of information. The Rams coach was asked if Joe Noteboom would replace Havenstein and just said, “We’ll work through those things over the next couple days.”

If Havenstein does miss the game against the Cowboys, it would obviously be a huge blow for the Rams. Dallas leads the league in pass-rush win-rate and Micah Parsons is one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers. The Cowboys also run a lot of stunts which means communication along the offensive line has to be good.

Joe Noteboom has started one career game at right tackle back in 2021 when Havenstein missed a start against the Arizona Cardinals for COVID reasons. Even if Havenstein does play, he likely won’t be at 100 percent.

Larrell Murchison, Byron Young, and Russ Yeast were both full participants on Friday. Ernest Jones and Ben Skowronek were listed as questionable along with Havenstein. Both were limited in Friday’s practice. McVay did say that Jones is feeling good and didn’t seem concerned on whether or not he would play.

We’ll see whether or not Havenstein is good to play on Sunday. If not, it will be the fourth different offensive line combination that they’ve started in eight weeks this season.