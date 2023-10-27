The Rams may be relying on Joe Noteboom against Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams may have taken an unexpected hit to their offensive line during practice this week. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is dealing with a calf injury and could miss Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Havenstein didn’t practice on Thursday, leaving his status in question for Sunday. Not having the consistent presence of Havenstein would obviously be a huge blow for the Rams offensive line. The right tackle has been a rock on the offensive line for most of his career, but especially the last two seasons. Havenstein has been rated as the 16th best tackle in the NFL this season via PFF. He would especially be missed in the run game where he ranks eighth this season in run-blocking.

According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, if Havenstein is forced to miss Sunday’s game, Joe Noteboom could be the player who fills in at right tackle.

Potentially significant developing situation for the Rams, as starting right tackle Rob Havenstein is not at practice today. Injury report out later today. If he can’t go Sunday, hunch is Joe Noteboom fills in there. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 26, 2023

Nothing is confirmed, but that move would make the most sense give Noteboom’s versatility. The Rams could go to Warren McClendon at that spot as well.

Noteboom has played at right guard and left tackle for the Rams this season. He has one game at right tackle in his career. Back in 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals, Noteboom filled in for Havenstein who was out for COVID reasons. Noteboom gave up three pressures in that game and had a pass-blocking grade of 73.2.

Facing a top pass-rush with the Cowboys, it would be ideal to be able to have all five starting offensive linemen available. However, that may not be the case for the Rams on Sunday. If they are indeed without Havenstein, don’t be surprised if they turn to Noteboom on the right side.