Random Ramsdom: Rob Havenstein appears to be wounded

Hey Happy Friday! Thanks for checking out some news and links today. What stood out to me was that Rob Havenstein is apparently injured. I am not sure how serious it is, but the Los Angeles Rams really do not need any of their offense lineman getting hurt. They went through that last year and that was not ideal. Who can step up to replace Havenstein if he misses time?

Please comment on anything you’d like and have a great Friday!

“OCT 26 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT The Los Angeles Rams’ Sunday matchup against the Dallas Cowboys is another day closer, which means both teams have released an updated injury report. The full report is below: Rams •Did Not Participate - OL Rob Havenstein (calf) • Limited Participant - DT Larrell Murchison (knee), LB Ernest Jones (knee), WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) • Full Participant - OLB Byron Young (knee), DB Russ Yeast (hip), TE Hunter Long (hamstring) Cowboys • Limited Participant - T Tyron Smith (neck) • Full Participant - S Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring)”

“The Rams also have their fair share of playmakers and I expect Matthew Stafford to air the ball out to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Rookie Nacua leads the league in catches and is 3rd in receiving yards this season. He should have another big game against the Cowboys. I’ll take the over in this game as both teams should be able to get the ball into the end zone.”

“One such deal that the Rams may be willing to make is to land Minnesota Vikings pass rush specialist Danielle Hunter:

As the trade deadline draws closer, the #Vikings are receiving calls on NFL sack leader Danielle Hunter. Could he be this year’s Roquan Smith?



My story on Hunter and other trade scuttlebutt: https://t.co/pxmiCVPLSj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2023

Fans have lobbied the Rams front office to upgrade the pass rush all season, and Danielle Hunter would certainly fall into that ‘upgrade’ category.”