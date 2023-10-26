Rams likely won’t be active at the trade deadline per report

The NFL trade deadline is nearing and while there is debate on whether the Los Angeles Rams should be buyers or sellers, fans shouldn’t expect the Rams to make any blockbuster moves next Tuesday.

A few weeks ago, head coach Sean McVay said, “You kind of have to have some resources and different things like that for those to be options.” That lines up with a report on Thursday by The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

“In background conversations with team and league sources, I am not getting the sense that the Rams will be very active next week — barring some sort of late, out-of-the-blue proposition from another team. They also could get check-ins from other organizations on their own players... A signal that Jefferson may be available for trade was that he only played two offensive snaps in Week 5. Sunday, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, who signed a $40 million extension last offseason to play left tackle for the Rams, was active but did not play. A league source said that the Rams received some preliminary interest in Noteboom earlier this week.”

With the need to keep top-end resources, it would be surprising to see the Rams become buyers unless it’s a deal that made sense and something that they couldn’t turn away from. It shouldn’t be expected for the Rams to give up one, let alone multiple first-round picks for a star player.

Rodrigue mentions that there has been some interest in Joe Noteboom. The former third-round pick is someone that the Rams could potentially trade, however something after the season seems more likely. Noteboom is valuable depth piece on the current version of the Rams offensive line. It wouldn’t make sense to sacrifice offensive line depth at this point in the season.

The Rams have plenty of needs, primarily at edge rusher, cornerback, and left tackle. With that said, it seems like those needs will probably be addressed in the offseason.