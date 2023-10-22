Rams-Steelers final score: Spot foul

The Los Angeles Rams played the Pittsburgh Steelers in a tight game on Sunday but lost 24-17 and drop to 3-4 on the season. The Rams appeared to stop the Steelers on fourth-and-1 which would have given Matthew Stafford one more opportunity to tie the game in the final two minutes, but the refs ruled that Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett crossed the line to gain. Replays appeared to show Pickett short, but because Sean McVay didn’t have any timeouts left and the game was not yet at the two-minute warning, L.A. could not challenge the spot and lost the game because of it.

Along with a missed PAT and field goal by Brett Maher and the Rams decision to not go into the season with a strong kicking game, McVay will have a lot to think about this week after this loss to the Steelers and blowing a 17-10 fourth quarter lead.

Both team’s defenses came to play as the offenses took a bit more time to get going. There were lead changes and overall this was an exciting game that either team had a chance to win. Sean McVay and Mike Tomlin seemed to have their teams ready in this big Week 7 matchup. It took some time, but Pittsburgh would open up the scoring with a field goal.

It's good from 53



PIT 3 | LAR 0 pic.twitter.com/bVj04rEV0k — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2023

The Rams would eventual tie the game 3-3, but Brett Maher would not have his best day as LA’s kicker. It will be interesting to see how the Rams choose to address this issue as Maher missed an extra point and multiple field goals. Matthew Stafford would eventually throw his first touchdown of the day, connecting with Tutu Atwell to give LA a lead.

Pittsburgh would stay in this game. T.J. Watt would force an interception on Stafford and set up his team to retake the lead.

TRENT JORDAN WATT WITH THE INT



: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSng3KS pic.twitter.com/4kyrrtYOfP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2023

A few plays later and Kenny Pickett would punch the ball into the endzone for Pittsburgh.

KP powers his way in for the touchdown



: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSng3KS pic.twitter.com/6twRtqGNKM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2023

The Rams rookie Puka Nacua continued his high level of play and kept his team in the contest with several huge catches.

Darrell Henderson would help LA’s cause when he scored a rushing touchdown to put LA back on top.

HENDO TO THE END ZONE! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 22, 2023

The Steelers offense seemed happy to have Diontae Johnson back and he made a couple nice plays for his team. He was able to make a long grab later in the game and Jalen Warren would capitalize by scoring a rushing touchdown. The game would be 17-17 in the fourth quarter and as mentioned above both teams had opportunities to win this one.

With less than 10 minutes to go Pittsburgh would take a 24-17 lead. The missed kicks by Maher were costing the Rams, and LA had their work cut out for them now that they were behind with time running out. LA would end up punting the ball back to Pittsburgh with about five minutes remaining in quarter four.

FIRST DOWN‼️ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2023

LA’s defense would make a strong stand but not strong enough as Pickett would force his way on a fourth and one for a first down to seal the win for the Steelers. It was a questionable call, but it didn’t matter. The call was made, Pittsburgh earned a first down and LA falls to 3-4. Their once promising season could still be a surprise, but LA is losing winnable games and McVay will have plenty of questions going into Week 8.