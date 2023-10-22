Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Fourth quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 17-10 after the end of the third quarter.

Matthew Stafford opened up the second half with an interception to T.J. Watt. Watt would return the ball almost to the endzone, setting up Pittsburgh to take a lead. Kenny Pickett would score on a QB sneak to give his team a lead. After the extra point the Steeler led 10-9 with over 13 minutes left to play in the third quarter.

Puka Nacua would make an impressive catch to put LA in field goal range and a chance to take the lead. Nacua, who was having a productive day, would make another catch and put LA in the red zone. Darrell Henderson would score a rushing touchdown, and after a successful two point conversation LA would take a 17-10.

The Rams defense kept up their high level of play in third quarter and forced the Steelers to punt the ball back to LA. Sean McVay’s squad had a chance to take a two score lead and chew up clock in quarter three. Stafford would show off his legs on a third and seven to give the Rams first down with about two minutes of play remaining in the third quarter. Brett Maher would miss another field goal so the score would stay 17-10. The third quarter would end with the Steeler in possession on offense.

