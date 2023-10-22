Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Third quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are leading the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 9-3 after the first half of play.

LA opened up the game kicking off to the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s offense would not get going so they would punt the ball to the Rams. Darrell Henderson, who recently was re-signed by LA seemed to get the starting nod at running back. Cooper Kupp started the game with a couple uncharacteristic drops and LA would punt the ball back to Pittsburgh with plenty of time remaining in the first half.

The Steelers second drive did not end with points. LA had some success moving the ball on their second offensive drive of the day. LA would end up settling a field goal attempt but it would fall no good and the score stayed at 0-0 with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Steelers would open up the scoring in the second quarter with a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. The Rams would finally respond with about six minutes to go in the first half to tie the game 3-3. LA’s defense has played an excellent game so far and continued their high level of play as the second quarter wound down. LA had the ball with a chance to take a lead before halftime.

With under three minutes of play Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua for a long gain which put the Rams in decent position to take a lead. LA would do just that when Stafford made a phenomenal play and hit Tutu Atwell for touchdown. LA would then miss the extra point so the score would stay 9-3,

Get ready for quarter three and talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!