Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers: First half game thread

The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) for game three of LA’s three game homestand. The contest will kickoff today at 4:05pm ET, Here are some prop bets for your consideration and here’s our how to watch guide! Matthew Stafford may be banged up going into this one and they will be without their breakout second year player, Kyren Williams. Williams was recently put on IR. The Steelers are coming off of a bye week and should be getting some players back, like Diontae Johnson. Expect a highly competitive game with both teams looking to improve their playoff chances.

The Steeler have a formidable defense led by T.J. Watt. LA’s offense has looked out of sync at times. If LA falls behind it may be hard for them to get back in the game if Stafford is forced to drop back without a threat of a running game. Pittsburgh offense also has seemed to struggle at times on offense. If LA can get a lead that could put a lot of pressure on the young Kenny Pickett. This should be a fun game to watch with plenty of implications for both the AFC and the NFC.

