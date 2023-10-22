Rams vs Cowboys opening odds: LA 6-point underdogs at Dallas

The Los Angeles Rams completed their three-game homestand and hit the road again to face the Dallas Cowboys, with the Rams opening up as 6-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. LA was shut out in the second half by the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in Week 5 of the 2022 season, losing 22-10.

LA hosted the Steelers who were coming off their bye. The Rams were tied 3-3 with Pittsburgh before Matthew Stafford hit Tutu Atwell for one of the wildest 31-yard touchdowns you’ll ever see. Exactly how Sean McVay drew it up I’m sure.

Stafford throws it up and Tutu Atwell has a TD before the half!



Unfortunately, the second half was a much different story for Los Angeles, particularly in the fourth quarter. The Rams led 17-10 heading into the final frame before allowing the Steelers to go on a 14-0 run to close out the game. Running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris each had a touchdown run, with the capper being a 3-yard score by Harris to put the Steelers up 24-17. LA had a chance to get the ball back prior to the two-minute warning but of course the refs happened:

WOW. Kenny Pickett didnt get the first down on this sneak, but the call on the field was first down.#Rams can't challenge because they have no timeouts and #Steelers will kneel the game out and win.

Another game blown by the Refs.





The Cowboys were on bye during Week 7, marking the second game in a row where LA is playing a team coming off their bye week. Dallas went into their bye following a 20-17 primetime win over the Chargers on Monday Night Football. All-Pro Micah Parsons had a crucial sack before Stephon Gilmore slammed the door on a potential game-winning drive by picking off Justin Herbert to end the game.

STEPHON GILMORE SEALS THE WIN WITH A PICK

Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 21-of-30 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown to Brandin Cooks. Prescott also led the Cowboys in rushing with 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Rams will have their hands full with offensive playmakers in Ceedee Lamb and Tony Pollard. Pollard had 110 total yards against the Chargers while Lamb steadied Dallas with 117 yards on seven receptions.

CEEDEE LAMB

-7 REC

-117 YARDS

Who do you trust more this week? Do their Cowboys come out of their bye week and resemble the NFC contender they were expected to be? Or will the scrappy Rams lean on the blueprint from previous Dallas losses and earn an upset at Jerry World? I believe the Cowboys will stumble a bit out of the gates early but recover in time to shut down LA in the second half for the second straight season.

My pick is for the Rams to go slightly under the spread and lose another hard-fought game where they forget how to play offense after halftime. Who are you betting on in Week 8? Let’s discuss in the comments!