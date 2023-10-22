Rams vs. Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams host their third straight game on Sunday, October 22 as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel west for a 1:05 PST showdown. L.A. looks to finish the homestand on a winning note after splitting the first two tilts, knocking off the Arizona Cardinals 26-9 and losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 23-14.

The Steelers come to town after their bye week and off a week’s rest, have been victorious for six straight seasons. The Steel City squad stands with a 3-2 record and like the Rams, have split their last two games played, beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 and losing to the Houston Texans 30-6. While Pittsburgh’s 2023 defense has not been up to the Steel Curtain standards of the past, it’s been the offense that has really struggled and held the team back.

Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett leads a group that is 20th in scoring (15.8 ppg), 30th in drives ending in a score (25%), 27th in passing yards (187.8), and 30th in rush yards (80.4). Their average time per drive is 2:14, lowest in the league. Najee Harris leads the run game with 247 yards at a 3.9 per carry clip, while George Pickens has done the receiving damage with 22 catches for 393 yards, a nice 17.9 yards per catch. Former Ram Allen Robinson has 17 grabs. Running back Jaylen Warren is a fun-to-watch player that has contributed 124 yards rushing and 166 yards receiving.

Getting after the quarterback is what the Steelers do best on defense. They do a lot of blitzing and rank as a Top 10 QB pressure unit. Defensive end T.J. Watt leads the team with eight sacks and will be a handful for Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein. The rest of the Pitt defense has had its share of struggles. For a team with a physical, aggressive style, they have allowed 144 yards per game rushing on almost five yards per carry. The pass defense gives up 245.5 yards per game and the average depth of target is 9.8 yards, second worst in the NFL.

Will the Rams be able to exploit the Steelers defense and scratch above .500 before hitting the road for games with the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers? Here’s how to follow the game and get those answers.

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday October 22

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

Watch it live on TV: Regionally on Fox. Nationally on Youtube TV’s Sunday Ticket

Live stream: A host of streaming services including LA Rams Mobile App, NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV

Listen: ESPNLA 710 AM, KWKW 1330 AM, JACK 93.1 FM

En Español: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

