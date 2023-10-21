 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams lose 2nd RB this week to injured reserve, Kyren Williams to miss 4 games

The Los Angeles Rams have almost all new faces at running back after putting 2 on IR this week

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Alex Gallardo-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams placed running back Kyren Williams on injured reserve, guaranteeing that he will miss at least the next four games. The move comes days after the Rams put Ronnie Rivers on IR, so L.A. has lost two players at the position in one week and will be heavily relying on Zach Evans, Royce Freeman, Darrell Henderson, and Myles Gaskin to carry the workload and hope that one of them emerges as a true threat.

Just when you think you’re safe as a running back, injury woes pull you back in.

Williams had a career day against the Cardinals last week, rushing for 158 yards and a touchdown in the win. The second-year back has already scored seven times this season.

The initial reports on Williams were relatively positive, with some anticipation that he could even play on Sunday against the Steelers, but more testing revealed more problems and he will now miss a minimum of four games.

