Rams lose 2nd RB this week to injured reserve, Kyren Williams to miss 4 games

The Los Angeles Rams placed running back Kyren Williams on injured reserve, guaranteeing that he will miss at least the next four games. The move comes days after the Rams put Ronnie Rivers on IR, so L.A. has lost two players at the position in one week and will be heavily relying on Zach Evans, Royce Freeman, Darrell Henderson, and Myles Gaskin to carry the workload and hope that one of them emerges as a true threat.

Just when you think you’re safe as a running back, injury woes pull you back in.

Rams are placing RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve today due to his ankle injury, sidelining him at least four games, per sources. Williams now will be eligible to return in Week 12 at Arizona. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2023

Williams had a career day against the Cardinals last week, rushing for 158 yards and a touchdown in the win. The second-year back has already scored seven times this season.

The initial reports on Williams were relatively positive, with some anticipation that he could even play on Sunday against the Steelers, but more testing revealed more problems and he will now miss a minimum of four games.