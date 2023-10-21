Rams ‘closely monitoring’ Matthew Stafford’s hip injury per Athletic report

Not a lot was made about the hip injury suffered by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. In the second half, Stafford clearly got injured and was seen limping around the field at times. As Stafford did several times in Detroit, he showed incredible toughness and led the Rams down the field in overtime to win the game.

The Rams seemed to downplay the injury. On Tuesday after the game, McVay said,

“He’s as tough as it gets. But there was some good swelling. Fortunately, they were able to kind of just get some treatment and some things to try to decrease the swelling and minimize that right after the game. I think feeling good would be a strong way to describe it, but he’s able to go through and be a full participant which is a good thing for us.”

Stafford downplayed the injury as well, not making a big deal out of it. However, the injury may be causing more discomfort than what the team has been letting on. The Rams haven’t put their quarterback on the injury report since before Week 5 leading up to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, per a report by The Athletic’s Diana Russini, the hip injury is something that the Rams are closely monitoring, especially with pain management. Said Russini,

“I’ve heard dozens of stories about Matthew Stafford’s toughness from his coaches and teammates, even returning to his days in Detroit. While his health has been great overall this season compared to years past, the quarterback has been dealing with an aggravated hip, according to team sources. It’s not considered “serious,” but the training staff is closely monitoring and helping with pain management.”

This is something to keep an eye on, especially as Stafford continues to take hits and the season goes on. On Sunday, the Rams will play one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL when they take on Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The following week, the Rams have Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys.

One of the big stories with Stafford this offseason was how healthy and fresh he felt coming into the year. Now, he is dealing with a hip injury that may be causing some discomfort. It may not be an injury that causes Stafford to miss playing time, but could effect his ability to push the ball downfield. This development will certainly be something to monitor going forward.