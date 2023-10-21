Rams vs. Steelers prop bets: Will L.A. be able to find success without Kyren Williams?

The Los Angeles Rams (-3) are entering the final game of a three game home-stand. They host the 3-3 Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) this Sunday. The Rams are current three point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. After beating the rival Cardinals last Sunday, the Rams have their first home victory under their belt and are looking to push forward and get past .500 in this one.

Here are some of the prop bets you can find at DraftKings Sportsbook for the game.

Darrell Henderson, Anytime TD scorer

Well, it’s been a whirlwind of a week or so with the Rams. They found out that their two starting running backs would be out this week and they went back and signed last year’s opening day starter Darrell Henderson to their practice squad.

At the time of writing this, Henderson has been announced as active for this weekend, which means he will be elevated off the practice squad. While Sean McVay says that all four will potentially have a role to play this Sunday, I believe Henderson’s will be much larger.

We’ve seen CJ Anderson come off his couch and have a day for the Rams, Henderson knows a good chunk of the offense, the Rams are 11th in red zone touchdown scoring percentage and a big reason is because of the 24 red zone carries Kyren Williams received. Six of those 24 rushes have gone for touchdowns. Henderson took three of his 11 red zone rushes last year for touchdowns. He took five of his 28 in 2021 for touchdowns and four of his 34 in 2020 for touchdowns.

I believe not only is this a great bet at currently +280 odds but it might be worth going with a two-touchdown scorer at +2500 or even a first touchdown scorer prop at +1400.

Cooper Kupp, over/under 89.5 receiving yards

This is going to be a mainstay folks. Anytime you have Cooper Kupp available for a yards total prop of under 100 yards you should automatically take that bet. Dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season, Kupp has 18 - one hundred yard games in the regular season. He and Matthew Stafford haven’t even been entirely on the same page yet and he has gone over 100 yards in both contests.

Take this Kupp bet to get 90 yards at least this week with ease. It’s also a nice little topper on a pre-existing same game parlay.

Tutu Atwell, over/under 17.5 longest reception yards

Atwell has been unfortunately buried by Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua targets but I do expect the Rams to start using him more as a deep threat downfield as the season goes on. He only had one catch on one target that went for 30 yards last week and has hit this 17.5 prop on longest reception in four out of six games thus far.

I expect the Rams to test a secondary that has been struggling with Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson at least a few times in this game downfield and when that happens it will be Tutu Atwell as the beneficiary of it. Right now you can find this prop at -110 odds.

BONUS: Puka Nacua, over/under 60.5 receiving yards

This is one I’m not as confident in as the other three but I do like it. Puka Nacua has gone over this total in every game except the last game. Again, the Steelers defense hasn’t done well in defending the pass or the run and I expect Puka will be used early and often in the quick passing game to limit the pass rush. Due to this I think Nacua will find himself in prime position to have a potential 75 yard game.

Take Nacua’s over on 4.5 receptions if you aren’t feeling as risky but the odds are -180 so in this case I like the yards here.

DOUBLE BONUS: Allen Robinson, over/under 28.5 receiving yards

The former Ram is back at SoFi after the team traded him for pennies in the offseason. Rivalry game betting is a bettors cliche. Here Robinson currently has only gone over this total twice this year. With former Steelers, Ahkello Witherspoon and Kevin Dotson playing very well for the Rams, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers tried to showcase Allen Robinson now more than ever.

Robinson started the year with a five catch and 64 yard performance but it’s been all downhill since then, the Rams might try to play more soft zone to limit the explosives and in doing so that could open up a few plays underneath in the short and intermediate game to get Robinson over the small 28.5 prop total.