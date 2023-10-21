Week 7 Sunday NFL Picks: Can Tyreek Hill maintain historic pace against Eagles?

Aside from the Rams playing the Steelers, which Week 7 Sunday game are you most looking forward to watching?

One matchup I’m especially excited for is a game likely to be a primetime thriller between Super Bowl contenders. The Philadelphia Eagles host the Miami Dolphins in a matchup of two 5-1 teams.

Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense turned the ball over four times in a 20-14 loss to the New York Jets in Week 6. Hurts was intercepted three times, the final one leading to New York’s game-winning touchdown from Breece Hall with 1:46 left to play. Philadelphia was in control at the start as they led 14-3 before the Jets pounced on their mistakes leading to the comeback. Playing against Zach Wilson is one thing, attempting to contain Tyreek Hill is another. Hill led the Dolphins with six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. The All-Pro receiver leads the NFL in 814 receiving yards and became the first player to have four 150-yard receiving games through 6 games of a season. Miami was in an early 14-0 hole against the winless Panthers until storming back to win 42-21. I expect Miami’s track team of an offense to run the Eagles off the field in this important matchup.

The Eagles host the Dolphins at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and my picks for Tallysight are shown below.

Other games to be on the lookout for include Lions at Ravens, Raiders at Bears, Browns at Colts, Bills at Patriots, Commanders at Giants, Falcons at Buccaneers, Cardinals at Seahawks, Packers at Broncos and a crucial AFC West matchup between with the Chargers at Chiefs.

Which Sunday game are you most looking forward to?