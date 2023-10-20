Rams Reacts Survey: A favorable schedule could help LA go on a run

The Los Angeles Rams are 3-3 six weeks into the season and in the thick of the early NFC playoff picture. The team is coming off a big win over the Cardinals, where the defense locked down Arizona’s offense in the 2nd half, holding them scoreless, while only allowing three field goals total for the entire game.

If the season ended today, LA would take the 7th seed as a NFC wild card team, which according to some of the pre-draft rankings, would be pretty surprising. However, it maybe not be as surprising to most Rams fans, given that the confidence in the direction of the team has risen again this week based on our Rams Reacts survey.

Even with the offense dealing with some running back injuries, including Kyren Williams most likely being out until after the bye week and Ronnie Rivers being placed on IR, fan confidence in the team moving forward still rose to 96%, an increase of 20% from last week.

While everyone is happy after a win, this confidence could also be due to the fact that the Rams schedule is about to get more favorable than it was the first five weeks of the season. The first five opponents of the Rams currently have a combined record of 19-10, however the next five opponents LA faces (including the cardinals this past week) have a combined record of only 13-14.

After a victory against Arizona, the Rams face the Steelers this week, where they are favored by 3.5-pts according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Then they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys, who were beat by San Francisco 42-10 just two weeks ago. This is followed by games against the 2-3 Packers and a home game against Seattle, who the Rams proved they can beat Week 1.

The schedule after that may be even more in the favor of Los Angeles, with games against the Cardinals, Browns, Commanders and Saints. The Ravens are mixed in there too, and admittedly that could be a tough battle, especially if Odell plays given his history with us.

They will also have to face the 49ers again, but overall LA should be favored in many of these mid-to-late season matchups. The strength of schedule, or lack there of it, could be just the little bit of extra help the Rams need to make a big run.