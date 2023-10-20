Derion Kendrick practices on Friday, could play Sunday for Rams against Steelers

Throughout the week, the status of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick has been uncertain following his arrest early Monday morning for carrying a concealed weapon during a traffic stop. According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Kendrick was set to practice for a second time this week on Friday and could play on Sunday per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Sean McVay says Derion Kendrick will practice today, and could play on Sunday. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 20, 2023

When asked if Kendrick would practice on Friday, McVay said, “He will, yes.” The Rams coach proceeded to add details on whether or not he was expecting the NFL to step in with a suspension. Said McVay,

“I’m not. Usually those situations, if there is any sort of punishment or suspension, that usually takes a little bit of time. I think in a lot of instances too, they trust the teams to be able to say, okay, how do you measure the information you have? Then what are the guidelines for your values and principles that dictate and determine how you want to be able to move forward?...I do know he is remorseful. I know how regretful he is for any sort of distractions that he caused for this team. I know his teammates love him...What I also felt was a building and a team and a bunch of people that were willing to be able to extend their arms, welcome him back, know that, hey, we love you, we care about you, and let’s learn from it. That’s what we’re going to do. It was good to be able to have him in the building the last couple days. He has a good look in his eye today. We’ll see how practice goes and how that dictates and determines exactly what his role will look like for us on Sunday.”

Kendrick’s play has been up and down this season, but against a Steelers offense that may be getting Deontae Johnson back from injured reserve, the Rams will be happy to have their starting cornerback potentially available.