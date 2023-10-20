Ramdom Ramsdom: Do the Steelers regret trading Kevin Dotson?

The Los Angeles Rams play the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday. One of the story lines is former Steeler, Kevin Dotson, who is now playing for LA. A player playing their former team is interesting. Add in the drama of the player playing at a high level for their new team while their replacement does not play as well, and that makes for a great sports story. That’s what we have here.

According to the lead article today Dotson has been playing great for the Rams while his replacement has seemingly not faired as well. It’s early in the season. A lot can change. So far though Dotson seems to fit right in for the Rams.

We’ll see what happens this Sunday. Do you think Pittsburgh regrets the trade? If the Rams win I do not expect this storyline to go away. If Dotson keeps playing at this level then this story could be one to follow for seasons to come. We’ll see.

Dotson is currently the starting right guard for the Rams, having started the past three games in place of Joe Noteboom. According to the folks over at Pro Football Focus, Dotson is the highest-graded guard in the NFL this season with an 85.3 grade.

Kevin Dotson: highest-graded guard in the NFL this season - 85.3 pic.twitter.com/mEfYJzgUjJ — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) October 18, 2023

Meanwhile, for the Steelers, his replacement Isaac Seumalo has a 63.8 grade. Seumalo had his best game of the year against the Baltimore Ravens just before the bye week and hope he can continue to build on that.”

“Here’s Thursday’s full injury report: Rams • Did Not Participate - DT Larrell Murchiso (knee), RB Kyren Williams (ankle) • Limited Participant - LB Ernest Jones (knee), WR Ben Skowronek (achilles), OL Joe Noteboom (groin) • Full Participant - NT Kobie Turner (shoulder), OL Kevin Dotson (ankle) Steelers • Did Not Participate - LB T.J. Watt (heel) • Limited Participant - LB Nick Herbig (quad), TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) • Full Participant - P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring), WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee), OL Dan Moore Jr. (knee), OL James Daniels (groin)”

LIVE: Between the Horns — J.B., D'Marco, + Stu Jackson look at the state of the NFC + preview the Week 7 matchup against the Steelers. https://t.co/VESx2FjL4c — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 20, 2023

“OCT 19 DEPTH AT DEFENSIVE TACKLE The Los Angeles Rams announced on Thursday that have signed defensive tackle Cory Durden to their active roster. Durden appeared in the team’s Week 6 win over Arizona and will now add depth to the 53-man roster. As an undrafted free agent from NC State, Durden was with Detroit in the offseason before signing with the Rams’ practice squad in September. Los Angeles also signed defensive back Shaun Jolly to its practice squad.”

Defending our house! pic.twitter.com/V3SaL2Zggb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 19, 2023