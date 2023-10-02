Rams begin 21-day practice window for Cooper Kupp and this rookie edge rusher

The Los Angeles Rams have elevated wide receiver Cooper Kupp into the 21-day practice window in preparation for Week 5’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Rams feel like Kupp can play, the wide receiver could start on Sunday against the defending NFC Champions.

Sean McVay reaffirms the Rams will start the 21-day activation window for WR Cooper Kupp this week.



They will also do the same for rookie OLB Ochaun Mathis. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 2, 2023

Kupp has been on injured reserve since before Week 1 after re-aggravating a hamstring injury that he suffered during training camp. Since putting Kupp on IR, the Rams have been eyeing Week 5 as his potential return and after elevating him into the 21-day practice window, everything remains on track.

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean that Kupp will play in Week 5 or that the Rams will activate him. Technically, the team has 21 days to decide if Kupp is ready. However, moving him into that window is a positive sign.

Also being elevated into the 21-day practice window was rookie edge rusher Ochaun Mathis. Mathis suffered a knee injury prior to the season and was placed on injured reserve following roster cutdowns. With how raw Mathis was coming out of Nebraska, there was some thought that the team may just “red-shirt” him this year. However, it’s possible the team feels he could provide a boost on the edge.

So far this season, Michael Hoecht has struggled at times as an edge rusher. While the Rams also have Nick Hampton, Mathis is 6’5 and 260-pounds. Mathis has more of an NFL frame that the Rams are looking for at that spot. It will be interesting to see if Mathis is activated from the 21-day practice window and some point and if he eventually sees snaps on defense.

The Rams also provided an update on Matthew Stafford. Head coach Sean McVay said that Stafford will be limited this week but that, “he should be good to go.”. The team described Stafford’s injury as a hip contusion.

We’ll see if Stafford and Kupp are ready for their first game together this season on Sunday when the Rams take on the Eagles.