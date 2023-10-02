Monday Night Football: Saquon Barkley’s absence could spell trouble for Giants

The Seattle Seahawks travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants in a Monday Night showdown. Seattle is coming off a high scoring win vs. Carolina, in which the offense put up 425 yards of total offense and 37 points, while the Giants dropped their second game to the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 1-2.

The Seahawks are currently a 2-point favorite over the Giants, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets.

I agree with the odds makers, and think Seattle gets a win on the opposite coast against New York. Seattle’s offense was really humming last week, and while it was against the winless Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks rushed for a total of 146 yards on the day, with their second year running back Kenneth Walker contributing 97 yards and two touchdowns on his own.

Taking into account that the Giants look to be without star running back Saquon Barkley again, who is listed as doubtful, as well as their starting left tackle Andrew Thomas who has already been ruled out, New York has just not been very good against the run. They surrendered 141 yards to San Francisco last week and 151 yards on the ground to Arizona the week before.

Seattle comes to MetLife on a two-game win streak, that includes taking down Detroit, who looks to be one of the top teams in the NFC. I just don’t think the Giants will be able to muster enough offense or stop the run, which is why I am taking Seattle to cover the 2pts and win the game.

I am also taking the under in this one, as I just don’t think New York is going to put up many points and Seattle likes to pound the rock. I think this will be a low scoring affair with the Seahawks running through the Giants defense most of the evening.