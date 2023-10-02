Random Ramsdom: Can Puka Nacua keep this up?

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Puka Nacua and he had some hype going into this season, but I don’t think anyone predicted what we are seeing from the rookie receiver. It does not look like the first season that he and Matthew Stafford have played together. Nacua does not look like a rookie. Do you think his current pace is sustainable? Can he be a factor to be relied on the rest of the season? What does his role look like when/if Cooper Kupp returns?

Thanks for checking out some links todays, happy victory Monday and please comment on anything you’d like!

#Rams Rookie WR Puka Nacua, is REWRITING the history books!



W1: @ Seahawks, 10 receptions, 119 yards

W2: vs 49ers, 15 receptions, 147 yards

W3: @ Bengals, 5 receptions, 72 yards

W4: @ Colts, 9 receptions, 163 yards, 1 TD



First 4 games total:

39… pic.twitter.com/2INzBaHfkw — Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) October 1, 2023

“When asked whether he thinks he can sustain this pace and high workload, though, Nakua said: “Shoot, if they keep asking me to do it.” “I’m just trying to do my job,” Nacua said. “So whenever No. 9 throws the ball my way, I’m super happy because I know he’s making my job as easy as it could be. “But trying to take care of my body. I’m grateful for the people in the training room and the staff we got here. Sleep is my number one friend now. Going to bed as early as I can. 9, 9:30. 9:30, the latest.” Nacua has been on the injury report each week since the season-opener with an oblique injury, although he was a full participant in practice twice last week after his participation was estimated as “limited” on Wednesday because the Rams held a walk through. Stafford was also playing through a hip injury on Sunday in Indianapolis sustained during the game. Stafford described it as the muscles in his leg “shutting down” a little bit during the game, but he said he will play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. “Matthew put it in a spot for Puka to be able to make another big-time play,” McVay said. “I want to say he was nine catches on 10 targets. He was a man today, and he’s been a man throughout the first [four] weeks.”

Nothin’ but love and respect for QB1. pic.twitter.com/jqMTdolDOq — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 1, 2023

Rams’ rookie WR Puka Nacua has 39 receptions and surpassed Anquan Boldin and his 30 receptions in 2003 for the most receptions ever by a player in his first four NFL games. Nacua also surpassed Reggie Bush and his 34 receptions in 2006 for the most receptions by a player in his… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2023

Sean McVay presented Puka Nacua with the game ball after the Rams win in OT pic.twitter.com/0YXfee9FJz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2023