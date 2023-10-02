 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Random Ramsdom: Can Puka Nacua keep this up?

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 10/2/23

By Daniel Stone
The Los Angeles Rams drafted Puka Nacua and he had some hype going into this season, but I don’t think anyone predicted what we are seeing from the rookie receiver. It does not look like the first season that he and Matthew Stafford have played together. Nacua does not look like a rookie. Do you think his current pace is sustainable? Can he be a factor to be relied on the rest of the season? What does his role look like when/if Cooper Kupp returns?

Los Angeles Rams’ Nacua thinks he can maintain record pace (espn.com)

“When asked whether he thinks he can sustain this pace and high workload, though, Nakua said: “Shoot, if they keep asking me to do it.”

“I’m just trying to do my job,” Nacua said. “So whenever No. 9 throws the ball my way, I’m super happy because I know he’s making my job as easy as it could be.

“But trying to take care of my body. I’m grateful for the people in the training room and the staff we got here. Sleep is my number one friend now. Going to bed as early as I can. 9, 9:30. 9:30, the latest.”

Nacua has been on the injury report each week since the season-opener with an oblique injury, although he was a full participant in practice twice last week after his participation was estimated as “limited” on Wednesday because the Rams held a walk through.

Stafford was also playing through a hip injury on Sunday in Indianapolis sustained during the game. Stafford described it as the muscles in his leg “shutting down” a little bit during the game, but he said he will play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Matthew put it in a spot for Puka to be able to make another big-time play,” McVay said. “I want to say he was nine catches on 10 targets. He was a man today, and he’s been a man throughout the first [four] weeks.”

What are the latest LA Rams future draft picks for 2024 and beyond? (ramblinfan)

“LA Rams future draft picks for 2024 and beyond

2024 NFL Draft picks

2025 NFL Draft picks

2026 NFL Draft

2027 NFL Draft

NFL Rumors: Rams will make a play for RB Jonathan Taylor”

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday’s games (nfl.com)

“Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday’s action in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.Catch up on each game’s biggest takeaways using the links below:

EARLY WINDOW

Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Atlanta Falcons 7

Buffalo Bills 48, Miami Dolphins 20

Minnesota Vikings 21, Panthers 13

Denver Broncos 31, Chicago Bears 28

Baltimore Ravens 28, Cleveland Browns 3

Houston Texans 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 6

Los Angeles Rams 29, Indianapolis Colts 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, New Orleans Saints 9

Philadelphia Eagles 34, Washington Commanders 31

Tennessee Titans 27, Cincinnati Bengals 3

LATE WINDOW

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Dallas Cowboys 38, New England Patriots 3

San Francisco 49ers 35, Arizona Cardinals 16

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets”

