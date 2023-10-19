What are your Los Angeles Rams hot takes?

What is a “hot take”?

The Internet has confused this term with being a “bad opinion” but all a hot take really is: Someone’s unpopular or non-mainstream opinion.

And what I have found over the years with great consistency is that unpopular opinions are often RIGHT and mainstream opinions are often hilariously WRONG. This doesn’t mean that anyone ever goes back and apologizes for being so confident in their wrong opinions or says sorry for calling your correct analysis as a “hot take” though.

It’ll always be that your hot take was simply “hot for the sake of getting clicks” or something instead of being an opinion that they didn’t agree with.

That’s why I always want Turf Show Times readers and commenters to share their unpopular opinions here with total freedom: No putting down someone else’s ideas just because it’s not popular or something you disagree with. There could be some really strong analysis behind that hot take!

So what are your hot takes for the Los Angeles Rams right now?

Do you think the Rams will make the playoffs and go deeper than anyone is predicting?

Or do you think the opposite and potentially a franchise QB in the draft is on the horizon?

Or thoughts on Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald’s future?

Let us know in the comments!