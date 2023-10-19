 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams bring back familiar cornerback as depth following Derion Kendrick news

Rams sign CB Shaun Jolly after news of Derion Kendrick arrest

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: Los Angeles Rams-OTA Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back cornerback Shaun Jolly and signing him to the practice squad, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic’s sources. The news comes during the same week that cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested, putting his immediate future in doubt. Jolly was waived with an injury designation on September 5th after spending training camp with the Rams.

Despite having the lowest-paid cornerbacks room in the NFL, not including Jalen Ramsey’s dead money, the L.A. Rams have had one of the best pass defenses in the NFL this season. Kendrick hasn’t been perfect, but good enough to contribute as a starter and former sixth round pick. Jolly may not immediately contribute this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but could contribute soon.

Jolly, a former undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State, appeared in two games with the Rams last season. He has not played any snaps on defense in a regular season game during his career.

