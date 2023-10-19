Thursday Night Football: Trevor Lawrence’s injury headlines Jaguars vs Saints

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to the Caesars Dome to take on the New Orleans Saints, where crowd noise is always a factor, in a Thursday night showdown streaming on Amazon.

The Jaguars are currently are favored by 1.5-pts over the Saints, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets.

New Orleans is coming off a close loss to the Houston Texans and currently sit in third place of a tight NFC south division. Meanwhile, the Jaguars picked up a divisional win against the Indianapolis Colts, in a game that saw Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence go down with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter. While the injury is not considered serious, it may affect Lawrence’s mobility against New Orleans defensive line and their star pass rusher Cam Jordan.

Lawrence was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, however is expected to play Thursday. The quarterback told reporters after practice that he’s “optimistic” he will play this week, via ESPN. “But of course we’ll have to make that decision on Thursday,” Lawrence continued “I’m going to do everything I can to be out there. I feel a lot better today than I would have thought so I like how I’m progressing”.

the Jaguars are currently on a three game win streak, and while this game is a toss up, I liked Jacksonville coming into the season and I think that they are the better team in this matchup as well. I am taking Jacksonville to cover the spread and get the win in New Orleans, a place where the Saints are 1-2 this year so far.

I am also taking the over in this game, as the Jaguars have the potential to put up points fast with Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Calvin Ridley and TE Evan Engram. In addition, Saints QB Derek Carr also threw for over 350 yards last weekend, and New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara always has the ability to make it a high scoring game. With the over/under only being at 40-pts, I believe these two teams will surpass that.