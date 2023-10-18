Sean McVay pumps brakes on reports that he will miss any Rams games for birth of son

Reports emerged last week that L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay would potentially not coach a game due to the birth of his first child, but McVay clarified on Wednesday that no such thing will happen. “I’m not going to miss a game,” says McVay.

“My son knows better than to come during a game.”

Sean McVay’s son was obviously not born last week or on Sunday, but that day could come at any time. The Rams head coach has been fully available at this stressful time and McVay has now made it crystal clear that he will continue to be around even if the birth of his son coincides with Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 3-3 Rams are looking to move above .500 with a win and to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture. McVay not being available would have forced a few coaches to take on different duties, but that doesn’t appear to happen even after the head coach is on Dad Duty.