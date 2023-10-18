When healthy, Cooper Kupp is the NFL’s best receiver

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-1 since the return of All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Despite missing the first four games of the season due to being placed on IR, Kupp picked up right where he left off.

Cooper Kupp's ranks among WRs since his Week 5 debut:



22 targets (4th)

15 receptions (4th)

266 receiving yards (4th)pic.twitter.com/0R0jQjiyoO — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) October 16, 2023

Back in January, I made the bold claim that Kupp remains the best receiver in the NFL. Perhaps that claim wasn’t so bold after all. I maintain the firm belief that Coop is indeed the top pass catcher in the sport. His slant routes are virtually “Tush Push” level unstoppable.

Cooper Kupp slant route is basically automatic. the NFL should really consider banning it — Cam Moyer (@cam_stand) October 8, 2023

Kupp was crowned as the top wideout following his triple crown and Super Bowl MVP campaign in 2021. Once he went down for the last eight games of 2022, Justin Jefferson took his place, along with the Offensive Player of the Year award. Jefferson had 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota’s first five games until he went down with a hamstring injury in Week 5.

Now, Tyreek Hill has seemingly taken Jefferson’s crown as he leads the NFL with 814 yards. Hill became the first player to ever record four 150-yard receiving games through 6 games of a season and is on pace to become the first receiver to have over 2,000 yards receiving. If he maintains his elite production, he’ll win OPOY with ease like Kupp and Jefferson before him.

Even with Hill’s historic output, I’m going with Coop all the way. I’m not saying that to please the Rams’ fanbase and the readers on this site by the way. Fact is, injuries have been the only way to limit Kupp this last two seasons. Over his last 32 games which includes the postseason, he has averaged 109 receiving yards per game(!)

Excluding LA’s Week 10 loss to Arizona when Kupp left due to injury, he has reached over 100 yards receiving in seven of his last 10 full games. Forget about injuries for a moment. Why else has Kupp been criminally overlooked by analysts and other members of the media? It’s simply because they’re prisoners of the moment. To them, Kupp is old news while pre-injury JJ and Tyreek are the next best thing. Kupp’s All-Pro season was an eternity ago in NFL years. I had no idea how far back my eyes could roll upon typing that.

Throughout his first two games back, there has been nothing to sway me from my belief that Coop is the best. With all due respect to Ja’Marr Chase, Kupp is the one worthy of the 7-Eleven chain as he is truly always (bleeping) open. Seriously, how is anyone supposed to stop a route like this? Keep in mind that this was against a fellow All-Pro corner:

Don't forget that @CooperKupp is one of the best route runners in the league ‼️



: #PHIvsLAR on FOX

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA pic.twitter.com/xlF3pMLSG4 — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023

The chemistry between Kupp and Matthew Stafford has been evident from his first drive against the Eagles. Kupp caught five of his first six targets for 56 yards against Philadelphia on that drive alone. In the following week versus the Cardinals, Kupp had an impressive 49-yard catch which led to a 35-yard field goal right before halftime.

kupp's 49-yard catch:



- when stafford released the ball at the rams 16, kupp was already 17 yards downfield and 26 yards away from the release point at the rams 42 (a).



- during flight, kupp covered another 24 yards, to the cards 34, where he caught the pass (b). pic.twitter.com/AEGGGZVJAD — roberto clemente (@rclemente2121) October 18, 2023

With 8:57 left in the third quarter, Kupp scored his first touchdown since November 2022 on a 13-yard strike from Stafford. Sean McVay broke down the play on Inside the NFL and complimented his two great players who gave the Rams a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

When healthy, Cooper Kupp is the best wide receiver in the NFL. Assuming he keeps up his strong play, I won’t be changing my stance anytime soon. Kupp is simply a special talent who could very well help guide LA to another playoff appearance. Tell me where you’ve heard that one before.