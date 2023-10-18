Random Ramsdom: Do running backs matter to the Los Angeles Rams?

The Los Angeles Rams practically started the “running backs don’t matter” debate, now can they finish it?

The Rams running backs room has changed significantly since the start of the season. In Week 1’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, Cam Akers got the most carries and Kyren Williams got the most snaps. The Rams then traded Akers and L.A. is expected to be without Williams this week as he recovers from an injury after a career performance against the Cardinals.

In response, the Rams elevated Royce Freeman from the practice squad and signed two running backs, Myles Gaskin (off of the Vikings practice squad) and Darrell Henderson.

Are the Rams just as well off with rookie Zach Evans, Freeman, Gaskin, and Henderson as they were with Williams and Ronnie Rivers?

The first test comes this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Do you think the Rams are just as good with Evans and Freeman as Williams and Akers or Rivers? Let us know in the comments.

An MRI revealed Williams has a sprained ankle and is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It is not considered a long-term injury. McVay on Monday said the Rams are still “working through” the plan without Williams and Rivers but noted that rookie running back Zach Evans got the first carries after the injuries Sunday.

ESPN released its opinion on the NFL pecking order on Tuesday following the Dallas Cowboys’ 20-17 win on Monday night football, and the Rams moved up in comparison to their standing last week. Los Angeles held the No. 20 spot entering Week 6, but it moved up to No. 18 following Sunday’s win. You can see an excerpt from ESPN’s thoughts below.