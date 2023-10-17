Rams add yet another running back after already signing Darrell Henderson

The Los Angeles Rams were not finished adding running backs after signing Darrell Henderson on Tuesday, immediately adding Myles Gaskin off of the Vikings practice squad hours later. The Rams promoted Royce Freeman from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as well and will need to add Gaskin too since he had been on Minnesota’s practice squad.

That puts Zach Evans, Freeman, and Gaskin on L.A.’s 53-man roster with Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers both injured. The Gaskin signing makes it less likely that Henderson would be elevated for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More RB reinforcements on the way: the Rams are signing running back Myles Gaskin off the Vikings’ practice squad and on to their active roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2023

Gaskin, a seventh round pick of the Dolphins in 2019, has only had one full healthy season in the NFL: he rushed for 612 yards on 173 carries with Miami in 2021, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and scoring three times. He also caught 49 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game.

Gaskin was on Miami’s roster last season but most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings. He has made one game appearance but didn’t get any offensive snaps. It’s basically like swapping Cam Akers, who was traded to the Vikings earlier this season, for Gaskin.