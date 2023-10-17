Rams bring back familiar face to help solve their running back injury woes

The Los Angeles Rams re-entered the Darrell Henderson era on Tuesday, signing the free agent running back to the practice squad. Henderson is the fifth running back on the 53-man roster or practice squad right now, but two of the backs are injured and both could potentially miss Week 7’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. So Henderson could suit up and have a significant role as soon as this Sunday against the Steelers, although the team also elevated Royce Freeman to the 53 and that makes him the most-likely option.

What a ride it has been for Henderson, the team’s third round pick in 2019.

Reunion: The #Rams signed RB Darrell Henderson to the practice squad. They also signed Royce Freeman to the active roster. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2023

The Rams know that Ronnie Rivers will be out for at least a month, so do not expect him to play any time soon. Kyren Williams has a less serious injury but the fact that the Rams have elevated Freeman and signed Henderson means that Sean McVay isn’t confident he will be back for Week 7.

Rookie sixth round pick Zach Evans is one of only two backs, along with Freeman, who is on the active roster and healthy. The Rams could use a practice squad elevation for Henderson this weekend since he has been in the offense for four years and wouldn’t need as much time to be acclimated to the playbook. However, is he in football shape yet?

Henderson played in 50 games over four years but was never consistent enough to be considered a replacement option as starter for Todd Gurley. He was okay as a complement, but also not that effective in the role and the Rams released him last November 22nd. Henderson was immediately claimed by the Jaguars but waived a few weeks later and he has not been on a roster since.

Henderson had 283 yards on 70 carries last season, along with 17 catches for 102 yards.

It looks like Evans and Freeman will be L.A.’s two lead backs against the Steelers with Henderson potentially available in the wings.