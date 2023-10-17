Random Ramsdom: Did you know that was Rozeboom’s first career pick?

Christian Rozeboom recorded his first career interception this past Sunday and it came at a great time. The Los Angeles Rams offense may have secured the lead, but it was the defense that kept LA in this game. The defense would all but seal this game with two forced turnovers in the fourth quarter.

With an interception in the fourth quarter, LB Christian Rozeboom has recorded his first career interception and third for the Rams this season. #RamsHouse @C_JJ_Rozeboom pic.twitter.com/zhUEPk2HYi — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) October 15, 2023

From my perspective the defense has been stellar considering all of the turnover and changes in the offseason. It’s the offense that has somewhat surprised me. At time LA’s O looks great, but there are other times when the team simply cannot seem to do anything productive. That is my perception but I wonder what you’ve seen?

Has the defense or offense played better than expected? Which unit so far, for better or worse, do you think has been the reason this team is at 3-3? Thanks for checking out some links today and please comment on anything you’d like. Have a great day!

“It’s all working. The Rams defense has been more hit or miss—it ranks 22nd in EPA/play allowed, according to RBSDM.com—but the improvements on the other side of the ball should keep this young team in the playoff race for the remainder of the season.”

Byron Young: 87.3 PFF grade vs the Cardinals



1st among ALL rookies in Week 6



(minimum 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/FMTJhtR2bj — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) October 16, 2023

“Next Gen stat of the game: The Rams’ defense generated pressure on 23 of 46 dropbacks (50.0%), the unit’s highest pressure rate in a game this season. NFL Research: Cooper Kupp tied Henry Ellard for the third-most games with 125-plus receiving yards and one or more receiving touchdowns in Rams history with 11 such games. Kupp now trails only Torry Holt and Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce (17 each).”

This makes me so happy https://t.co/pHO7zPdumX — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) October 16, 2023

“INGLEWOOD, Calif. — At halftime of the Los Angeles Rams’ 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams had run the ball just three times. As Kyren Williams, the Rams’ lead back, sat at his locker, he was just focused on one thing. “I got to go,” Williams said. “That’s what my mentality was. That was what I was thinking the whole time. When my number’s called, I got to go.”

“An MRI on Monday revealed that Rams running back Kyren Williams has a sprained ankle that is expected to sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Steelers but is not considered a long-term injury, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Williams sustained the injury in Sunday’s 26-9 victory over the Cardinals, a game in which he rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown.”