Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick arrested

Los Angeles Rams second-year cornerback Derion Kenndrick was arrested early Monday morning, according to TMZ Sports. After being pulled over for a minor traffic violation, local police found a gun in his car. He was booked on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Kendrick has been a Rams starting cornerback in all six games this season and just hours before the arrest, was on the field in Sunday’s 26 -9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

This was not the first brush with the law for Kendrick. Back in 2021, a month after being booted from the Clemson Tigers college football squad, he was arrested by South Carolina police when he was found sleeping in a car with a gun on his lap.

There has been no official word as of yet from the Rams organization.